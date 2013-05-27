* USD/INR inches higher to 55.71/72 versus its close of 55.63/64, boosted by month-end dollar demand from oil refiners and other importers. * Asian currencies mostly trading stronger versus the dollar, limiting a further upside to the pair. See for a snapshot. * Traders will also watch the domestic sharemarket movement for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. * The pair is seen holding in a 55.60 to 55.85 range during the day. * Shares trading up 0.4 percent currently. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)