* India's main BSE index gains 0.64 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.63 percent. * Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd gain 3.4 percent after the conglomerate and its partners said they had made a significant gas discovery in the KG-D6 block off India's east coast. * Coal India Ltd shares also up 1.2 percent ahead of its March-quarter earnings later in the day. * However, Crompton Greaves Ltd falls 1.3 percent in pre-open trade on Monday after the company said its Jan-March net profit fell 75 percent to 252.7 million rupees, missing forecasts according to analysts. * Traders keeping an eye on flows, after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 2.38 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, snapping a record streak of 26 consecutive sessions of net purchases. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)