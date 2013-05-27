* India's main BSE index gains 0.64 percent and the
broader NSE index is up 0.63 percent.
* Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd gain 3.4 percent
after the conglomerate and its partners said they had made a
significant gas discovery in the KG-D6 block off India's east
coast.
* Coal India Ltd shares also up 1.2 percent ahead of
its March-quarter earnings later in the day.
* However, Crompton Greaves Ltd falls 1.3 percent in
pre-open trade on Monday after the company said its Jan-March
net profit fell 75 percent to 252.7 million rupees, missing
forecasts according to analysts.
* Traders keeping an eye on flows, after foreign institutional
investors (FIIs) sold 2.38 billion rupees of stocks on Friday,
snapping a record streak of 26 consecutive sessions of net
purchases.
