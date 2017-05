* Bank of America Merrill Lynch initiates coverage on India's Titan Industries Ltd, a maker of jewellery, with a "buy" rating and a target price of 345 rupees. * The investment bank cites Titan's dominant market share in jewellery and watches, the bottoming out of discretionary spending, and a potential increase in dividend payout. * BofA-Merrill also says concerns over regulations affecting the sector, including rising controls on gold imports and tighter Know Your Customer rules, are overdone. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)