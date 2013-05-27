* USD/INR edges lower to 55.57/58 versus its close of 55.63/64 on Friday, tracking gains in the domestic share market. * Local shares trading up 0.9 percent, pulled up by gains in Reliance Industries which rises 4.5 percent after the conglomerate and its partners say they made a significant gas discovery in the KG-D6 basin. * Most Asian currencies trading slightly stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar's broad losses versus major currencies also hurting the USD/INR pair. The dollar's index versus six majors down 0.17 percent. * Dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms, limiting a further sharp slide in the pair, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)