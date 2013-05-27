* Indian bond yields rise as dealers book profit on a rally that has seen weekly gains for nine successive weeks, says dealer. * The old benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.35 percent after easing to 7.32 percent in early trades. The new 7.16 pct 2023 bond also 1 bp up at 7.12 percent. * Dealers are waiting to see whether the RBI resumes its open market operation to buy bonds with the cash deficit expected to remain around 1 trillion rupees. The RBI last bought bonds on May 7. * Economic affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Friday the government did not think the central bank had slowed the pace of its bond purchase programme. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)