* India's Cipla Ltd may miss January-March operating profit consensus forecasts when it reports results on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Cipla to report an operating profit of 4.81 billion rupees ($86.50 million)for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 4.91 billion rupees. * Shares in Cipla are down 1.7 percent at 0830 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)