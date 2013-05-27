* India's main BSE index extends gains to 0.96 percent and the broader NSE index is also up 0.84 percent, heading towards a second day of gains. * Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd rise 4.3 percent after the conglomerate and its partners said they had made a significant gas discovery in the KG-D6 block off India's east coast. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up 4 percent a day ahead of its Jan-March results, while Coal India Ltd shares also up 0.9 percent ahead of its March-quarter earnings later in the day. * Traders keeping an eye on flows, after foreign institutional investors sold 2.38 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, snapping a record streak of 26 consecutive sessions of net purchases. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)