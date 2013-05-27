* India's main BSE index extends gains to 0.96 percent
and the broader NSE index is also up 0.84 percent,
heading towards a second day of gains.
* Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd rise 4.3 percent
after the conglomerate and its partners said they had made a
significant gas discovery in the KG-D6 block off India's east
coast.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up 4 percent a day
ahead of its Jan-March results, while Coal India Ltd
shares also up 0.9 percent ahead of its March-quarter earnings
later in the day.
* Traders keeping an eye on flows, after foreign institutional
investors sold 2.38 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, snapping
a record streak of 26 consecutive sessions of net purchases.
