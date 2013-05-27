* India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 basis point at 6.75 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.07 percent. * One bond strategist says the five-year does not have much downside due to limitations imposed by the still high current account deficit, which will keep the central bank from lowering rates much. * The five-year OIS is already pricing in a terminal rate of 6.25-6.50 percent, which means another 100 bps of cuts, he says. * Adds, the one-year rate may ease a bit more on near-term rate cut view. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)