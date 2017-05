* India's overnight cash rate ends unchanged at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with its close on Friday. * Demand slightly lower in the second week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrow 924.80 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window, above 818.55 billion rupees on Friday, suggesting overall cash deficit continues to remain above the central bank's comfort zone. * Call rates are, however, unlikely to rise much as banks have enough additional bonds to provide as collateral and borrow from the central bank at the repo. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)