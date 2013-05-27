May 27Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 13
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ROYAL HUGLI ACE CNTR 26/05 26/05 27/05 nil nil 1,746 138
2) GREENWICH PREETIKA STEEL PLATES 24/05 24/05 28/05 111 nil nil 410
3) HERMEEZ NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 25/05 25/05 28/05 nil 478 nil 915
4) IZUMI NYK STEEL CARGO 26/05 26/05 28/05 nil 3,386 nil 3,358
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Barge Triton JMB ODC nil 1,532 nil 27/05
2) Ace Spirit NAVINYA CEMENT BGS nil 3,500 nil 28/05
3) Caribean 'K'Steamship Vehicles 700 nil nil 29/05
4) Dynamic Ocean M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 7,000 nil 28/05
5) Parinda GAC Steel Coil nil 19,000 nil 31/05
6) Aruna Marco Peas/Lentils nil 53,660 nil 01/06
7) Thai Binh M.Dinshaw Calc. Chips nil 8,000 nil 02/06
8) Iyo-VI NYK Line Steel Cargo nil 3,021 nil 03/06
9) Se Pacifica Sai Freight Steel Plates nil 5,800 nil 05/06
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL