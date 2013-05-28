* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.1 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.03 percent lower. * Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in choppy trade on Tuesday morning as the sharp declines in the past few sessions prompted some investors to pick up battered stocks, including Toyota Motor Corp and Sony Corp. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 4.06 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. * Foreign flows, GDP data due on Friday seen key for short-term trend. * Also on watch, March-quarter earnings from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)