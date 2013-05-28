* India's old benchmark bond yield which closed at 7.34 percent on Monday and the new 10-year paper that closed up 1 basis point at 7.12 percent, are seen treading water in early trades as the market keenly anticipates an open market operation. * Investors are betting the Reserve Bank of India will announce bond purchases this week after last conducting these OMOs on May 7 as bank borrowings have hovered at around 1 trillion rupees for the month. * Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled to be released on Friday, and are hoping weaker growth will push the RBI to cut interest rates again next month. * Lower global crude oil prices will support the sentiments for bonds. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of government bonds on May 31, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)