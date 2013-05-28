* India's old benchmark bond yield which closed
at 7.34 percent on Monday and the new 10-year paper
that closed up 1 basis point at 7.12 percent, are
seen treading water in early trades as the market keenly
anticipates an open market operation.
* Investors are betting the Reserve Bank of India will announce
bond purchases this week after last conducting these OMOs on May
7 as bank borrowings have hovered at around 1 trillion rupees
for the month.
* Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled
to be released on Friday, and are hoping weaker growth will push
the RBI to cut interest rates again next month.
* Lower global crude oil prices will support the sentiments for
bonds.
* India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of
government bonds on May 31, the Reserve Bank of India said in a
statement on Monday.
