* USD/INR likely to edge higher in early trade, tracking regional sentiment, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.5675/5775. * Dealers say month-end importer demand, particularly from oil companies, will be watched. * Most Asian currencies are weaker versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.02 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.03 percent higher. * The yen tumbled on Tuesday as Japanese shares appeared to be stabilising after sharp losses and extreme volatility in the past few sessions, easing worries investors may have to close their yen-selling positions to make up for losses. * January-March quarter economic growth data due on Friday will be the key trigger for the week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)