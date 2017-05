* India's old benchmark bond yield 1 basis point lower at 7.33 percent. * The RBI will issue 60 billion rupees of the new 10-year paper , which will increase its outstanding and which is expected to correct its price, bringing it closer to the yield curve, dealers said. * The new 10-year last closed at 7.12 percent, and has not been traded yet. * Dealers will also watch for any OMO announcement from the central bank as bank borrowings have hovered at around 1 trillion rupees for the month. * Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled to be released on Friday, and are hoping weaker growth will push the RBI to cut interest rates again next month. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of government bonds on May 31, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)