* India's main BSE index gains 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.18 percent, heading for a third day of gains. * Shares in Coal India Ltd gain 3.1 after its January-March earnings beat estimates and after the world's largest coal producer also announced it would raise prices. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 0.9 percent, up for a second day after the conglomerate and its partners said on Friday they had made a significant gas discovery in the KG-D6 block. * Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd falls 14.7 percent after setting the floor price for a share sale from promoters at 490 rupees, a 39 percent discount to Monday's closing price of 805 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)