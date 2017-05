* USD/INR edges higher to 55.68/69 versus its close of 55.5675/5775 on Monday on the back of losses in other Asian currencies versus the dollar. * Traders expect some dollar demand from oil refiners looking to meet month-end import commitments later in the day, which could further boost the dollar. * USD/INR seen moving in a 55.50 to 55.80 range during the session, say traders. * Domestic shares to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. Shares currently trading up 0.3 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)