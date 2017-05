* USD/INR extends gains to 55.78/79 versus its previous close of 55.5675/5775 as a choppy domestic share market and losses in the euro boost. * Some month-end dollar demand from oil firms also helping the pair, traders say. * Most other Asian currencies too trading weaker compared with the dollar. See * The index of the dollar against six major currencies trading up 0.3 percent as the dollar is broadly underpinned by hopes the U.S. Fed is ready to scaleback the massive stimulus when warranted. * Domestic shares trading up marginally after briefly turning negative in line with other Asian markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)