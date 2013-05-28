* India's main BSE index gains 0.83 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.67 percent, heading for a third day of gains, after earlier marking their highest intraday level since May 22. * Shares in Coal India Ltd gain 3.4 percent after its January-March earnings beat estimates and after the world's largest coal producer also announced it would raise prices. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 2.1 percent, up for a second day after the conglomerate and its partners said on Friday they had made a significant gas discovery in the KG-D6 block. * Havells India Ltd shares gain 5.4 percent after it said in a statement that its March-quarter profit rose 19.8 percent to 1.09 billion rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)