* India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate rises 3 bps to 6.80 percent, while the one-year rate rises 2 bps to 7.10 percent. * Swap rates rise after touching a 20-month low earlier this month as a rise in crude oil and the weaker rupee raise some concerns about inflation. * Brent crude steadied around $103 per barrel on Tuesday, supported by Middle East risk but held back by ample supplies and concern over fuel demand as global economic growth remains tepid. * Repo bids remain high at 950.75 billion rupees. * RBI deputy governor Khan says the central bank will take steps to address liquidity deficit, leading to hopes of an OMO. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)