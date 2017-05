* USD/INR just short of the 56 mark as exporters rush in to sell, pulling the pair down to 55.88/89 but still well above its close of 55.5675/5775 on Monday. * Traders say heavy dollar demand from oil and defence firms and also from some custodian buying by two large foreign banks boosting the pair. * Exporters, however, are likely to sell the greenback around 56 levels, preventing a very sharp rise in the pair during this session, traders say. * A fall in other Asian currencies and broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies also helping, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)