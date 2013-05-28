May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower ASB Finanace Ltd
Guarantor ASB Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 11, 2019
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.485
Payment Date June 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0215161313
ISIN CH0214027606
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.