May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RCI Banque S.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 06, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.696

Reoffer price 99.696

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB ,BBVA & UniCredit

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris & Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0940302002

