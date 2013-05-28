May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Japan Finance Organization for
Muncipalities(JFM)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date November 28, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor +17bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor +17bp
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
