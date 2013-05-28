May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Japan Finance Organization for

Muncipalities(JFM)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date November 28, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor +17bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor +17bp

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

