Borrower Credit Agricole Public Sector SCF

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 7, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.975

Reoffer yield 1.989 pct

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date June 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, BayernLB, BBVA, Commerzbank,

Credit Agricole CIB & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

