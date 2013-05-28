May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Aeroports de Paris (ADP)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 5, 2028
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.841
Spread 73 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 142.8bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date June 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis, Societe Generale CIB,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche bank, HSBC & Nomura
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011509488
Data supplied by International Insider.