May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 5, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.801

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 65.6bp

Over the January 2020 DBR

Payment Date June 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Belfius, LBBW, Societe Generale CIB

& UBS Investment Bank

Ratings AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian Law

