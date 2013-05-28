May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Belfius Bank SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 5, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.801
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 65.6bp
Over the January 2020 DBR
Payment Date June 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Belfius, LBBW, Societe Generale CIB
& UBS Investment Bank
Ratings AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian Law
