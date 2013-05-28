May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.835

Reoffer yield 1.37 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs

International, LBBW, Nord/LB & Unicredit

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1R0527

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date December 20, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.589

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International & Nomura

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 325 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1PG3M8

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 4, 2013

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.