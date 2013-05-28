May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
(EAA)
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date June 7, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Payment Date June 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Daiwa & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.