May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

(EAA)

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date June 7, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date June 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Daiwa & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.