* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.16 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.3 percent lower. * Asian shares were steady and the dollar remained firm on Wednesday as U.S. stocks rallied to record highs overnight on signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and expectations of continued monetary policy support. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 7.11 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Trading could turn more volatile ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts on Thursday, with investors also watching January-March economic growth data due on Friday. * Also on watch, March-quarter earnings from Tata Motors Ltd , Cipla Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)