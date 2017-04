* India's old benchmark bond yield is likely to inch up in early trades in the absence of any open market operation announcement so far this week. It closed up 2 basis points at 7.36 percent on Tuesday. * Liquidity continues to remain tight in the vicinity of 1 trillion rupees. * Fresh debt supply of 150 billion rupees of government bonds on May 31 is seen pressuring the cash deficit in the banking system more. * Dealers will watch the gross domestic product data scheduled to be released on Friday, and are hoping weaker growth will push the RBI to cut interest rates again next month. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)