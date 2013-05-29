* USD/INR is expected to edge up versus its Tuesday
close of 55.9550/9650, tracking losses in the Nifty futures in
Singapore, while the dollar's broad gains against major
currencies is also expected to aid.
* Dealers say month-end dollar demand from oil companies will
weigh while the market will look for signs of central bank
intervention, should the rupee fall below the psychological
56-per-dollar mark.
* Asian currencies mostly trading weaker versus the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down
0.12 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index
0.18 percent lower.
* The dollar gained broadly in early Asian trade on Wednesday
after robust economic data boosted Treasury yields and raised
expectations that the Fed may make an early exit from its easing
scheme, making the greenback more attractive.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)