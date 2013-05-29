* USD/INR is expected to edge up versus its Tuesday close of 55.9550/9650, tracking losses in the Nifty futures in Singapore, while the dollar's broad gains against major currencies is also expected to aid. * Dealers say month-end dollar demand from oil companies will weigh while the market will look for signs of central bank intervention, should the rupee fall below the psychological 56-per-dollar mark. * Asian currencies mostly trading weaker versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.12 percent, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.18 percent lower. * The dollar gained broadly in early Asian trade on Wednesday after robust economic data boosted Treasury yields and raised expectations that the Fed may make an early exit from its easing scheme, making the greenback more attractive. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)