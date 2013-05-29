* India's old benchmark bond yield is up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.38 percent. The new 10-year also 2 bps higher at 7.15 percent. * Absence of OMO announcement so far this week hurting bonds, dealers say. * Weaker rupee also leading to concerns about financing of the current account deficit, they added. * Liquidity continues to remain tight in the vicinity of 1 trillion rupees. * Fresh debt supply of 150 billion rupees of government bonds on May 31 is seen pressuring the cash deficit in the banking system more. * Yields on U.S. Treasuries surged to a 13-month peak on Tuesday as stocks hit another record high and investors, worried the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its massive bond-buying programme, proved reluctant to buy more debt in an auction of two-year notes. * USD/INR rises to a 9-month high, breaching 56 in early trades. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)