* India's old benchmark bond yield is up 2 basis
points (bps) at 7.38 percent. The new 10-year
also 2 bps higher at 7.15 percent.
* Absence of OMO announcement so far this week hurting bonds,
dealers say.
* Weaker rupee also leading to concerns about financing of the
current account deficit, they added.
* Liquidity continues to remain tight in the vicinity of 1
trillion rupees.
* Fresh debt supply of 150 billion rupees of government bonds on
May 31 is seen pressuring the cash deficit in the banking system
more.
* Yields on U.S. Treasuries surged to a 13-month peak on Tuesday
as stocks hit another record high and investors, worried the
U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its massive bond-buying
programme, proved reluctant to buy more debt in an auction of
two-year notes.
* USD/INR rises to a 9-month high, breaching 56 in early trades.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)