* India's main BSE index falls 0.36 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.4 percent, after three consecutive sessions of gains. * Asian shares also eased as strong economic data rallied U.S. stocks to record highs, throwing market focus back on to the possibility of reduced Federal Reserve monetary stimulus in the future. * Reliance Industries Ltd falls 0.4 percent on profit booking after rising 7.3 percent in the previous two sessions. * Cipla Ltd falls 0.5 percent, heading for a sixth consecutive session of decline, ahead of its March-quarter earnings later in the day. * However, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 3 percent after it reported net profit rose more than expected and after its management guided for robust sales growth in FY14. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)