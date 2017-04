* India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate rises 5 basis points (bps) to 6.88 percent, a near 3-week high. * The one-year rate rises 2 bps to 7.14 percent. * Brent crude futures steady above $104 per barrel on Wednesday, as upbeat U.S. housing and consumer confidence data sparked expectations of improved demand from the world's top consumer. * Sharp spike in US Treasury yields to 13-month highs also aiding paying in OIS. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)