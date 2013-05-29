* USD/INR is volatile ahead of the monthly roll-over of forwards due later in the day, having hit 10-month highs earlier and, also on the back of broad dollar gains versus majors and other Asians. * Weak domestic shares are also aiding the pair. * "Today month-end futures roll-overs are due, and so the pair should be volatile around RBI fixing time," said a senior dealer at a private bank. * The central bank conducts a limited market poll to decide on the reference or fixing rate between noon and 12:30 p.m. * Traders expect the pair to stabilise after the announcement of the fixing rate, usually released before 1 p.m. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)