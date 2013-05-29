* India's main BSE index falls 0.34 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.46 percent after three consecutive sessions of gains. * Asian shares also ease as strong U.S. economic data raises concerns about the possibility of reduced Federal Reserve monetary stimulus in the future. * Lenders such as Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd fall 1.9 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1.3 percent on caution ahead of January-March GDP data due this Friday. * Wockhardt Ltd falls 10 percent, its limit for the day, on renewed concerns about potential further action after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration imposed an "import alert" on a plant operated by the generic drugmaker last week, analysts say. * Cipla Ltd falls 0.3 percent, heading for a sixth consecutive session of declines, ahead of its March-quarter earnings later in the day. * However, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries up 7.9 percent after hitting an all-time high of 1,080.70 rupees earlier, after it reported net profit rose more than expected and its management guided for robust sales growth in FY14. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)