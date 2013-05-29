BRIEF-Ricoh India gets letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
* Tata Motors Ltd may beat January-March earnings consensus forecast when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which place greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Tata Motors to report a profit of 29.37 billion rupees ($525.17 million) for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 28.86 billion rupees. * Key factors to watch in Tata Motors earnings would be margins and profits at unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd, analysts say. * Shares in Tata Motors are up 1.1 percent at 0736 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.82% 03.53% (Apr 11) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------------------------