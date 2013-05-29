* Indian federal bond yields rise to highest in a week with old benchmark bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.40 percent. The new 10-year also 4 bps higher at 7.17 percent. * Continued INR weakness leading to worries about funding the current account deficit. * Foreigners may hold back inflows expecting the rupee to weaken further, while outflows may accelerate. * USD/INR hits 10-month highs on the back of global dollar strength. * Liquidity continues to remain tight in the vicinity of 1 trillion rupees. * Fresh debt supply of 150 billion rupees of government bonds on May 31 is seen pressuring the cash deficit in the banking system more. * Yields on U.S. Treasuries surged to a 13-month peak on Tuesday as stocks hit another record high and investors, worried the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its massive bond-buying programme, proved reluctant to buy more debt in an auction of two-year notes. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)