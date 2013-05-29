* Shares in Sun TV Network Ltd gain 5.1 percent on hopes of a better-than-expected response after the television broadcaster set a floor price of 403 rupees per share in the sale of a partial stake from promoter Kalanithi Maran. * Maran is selling 7.9 million shares, with bids of about 6.7 million shares as of 0857 GMT, as per National Stock Exchange data. * Investors have found the floor price of the issue attractive, dealers said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)