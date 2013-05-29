BRIEF-Ricoh India gets letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
* Shares in Sun TV Network Ltd gain 5.1 percent on hopes of a better-than-expected response after the television broadcaster set a floor price of 403 rupees per share in the sale of a partial stake from promoter Kalanithi Maran. * Maran is selling 7.9 million shares, with bids of about 6.7 million shares as of 0857 GMT, as per National Stock Exchange data. * Investors have found the floor price of the issue attractive, dealers said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.82% 03.53% (Apr 11) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------------------------