Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 29, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date May 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN DE000NLB2GA0

