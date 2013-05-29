BRIEF-Kuwait's National Investments FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date August 29, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date May 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000NLB2GA0
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY net loss 4 million dinars versus loss of 5.6 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, April 12 The capital of China's Sichuan province on Wednesday joined more than 10 other cities in seeking to cool a sizzling property market by imposing a years-long minimum time before a buyer can resell a home.