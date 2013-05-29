* USD/INR trading at 56.30/31 versus its close of 55.9550/9650 on Tuesday, after touching a high of 56.37, its strongest since July 25, 2012 earlier in the session. * Traders say losses in the domestic share market and other Asian currencies helping the pair. * Some dealers cite non-deliverable forwards-related dollar buying in the domestic market as one of the key reasons for the rupee's weakness. * The three-month NDF trading at 57.24 compared with its onshore counterpart which stands at 57.26. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)