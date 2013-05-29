BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedish Match AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 26, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.211
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (Zurich branch)
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN CH0215278448
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".