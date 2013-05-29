BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 5, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Reoffer price 99.940
Payment Date June 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas SA & Swedbank AB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0940680290
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".