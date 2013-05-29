BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Eastern Air Overseas (Hong Kong)
Corporation Limited
Guarantor China Eastern Airlines
Corporation Limited
Issue Amount 2.2 billion renminbi
Maturity Date June 5, 2016
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer Price Par
Payment Date June 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABCHK, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, SCB
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-1
Governing Law Hong Kong
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".