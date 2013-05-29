May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Philip Morris International INC

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 03, 2033

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 98.211

Reoffer price 98.211

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland &

Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law New York

