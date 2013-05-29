BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Caja Rural De Navarra Sociedad Coop
De Credito
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.624
Yield 2.957 pct
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA CIB, DZ Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".