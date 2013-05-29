May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Stada Arzneimittel AG

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date June 5, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.417

Reoffer Yield 2.375 pct

Spread 142.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank & Helaba

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0938218400

