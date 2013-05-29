May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 06, 2025

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.553

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.8bp

over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR

Payment Date June 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank &

NAB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0940332504

