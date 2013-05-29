May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date April 29, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.349

Payment Date June 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0878118594

Data supplied by International Insider.