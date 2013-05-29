BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date April 29, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.349
Payment Date June 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0878118594
Data supplied by International Insider.
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".