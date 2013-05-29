BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate says CEO Andreas Steyer to resign
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 26, 2020
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.18
Reoffer price 99.48
Yield 1.077 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0215275519
BRUSSELS, April 12 International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday said Greece is heading in the right direction on reforms but talks on its bailout and the IMF's potential role in it are "only halfway through".